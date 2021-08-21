'Jamai Raja' actress, Nia Sharma took to her official social media handle to share the pictures of her latest hot photoshoot. Scroll down to see more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Nia Sharma hardly ever has a dull day when it comes to posting something on her Instagram handle. Time and again the actress makes sure to treat fans with her gorgeous pictures and videos. And the same happened recently when the 'Jamai Raja' actress dropped a series of pics from her latest photoshoot.

Yes, Nia has set the internet on fire with her fresh new set of sizzling clicks. She took to her official Instagram handle and has shared a number of pics where she is seen flaunting her svelte figure in an all-black number.

The actress was seen wearing a back and white bustier and leather skirt. But what's adding the extra oomph to her whole look is her wet hairdo, bold makeup and statement neckpiece.

Sharing the images, Nia captioned one of her posts saying, "Staring at those blank walls … so much is written.."

Take a look at Nia Sharma's Instagram pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Nia recently featured in the song "Tum bewafa ho" alongside TV actors Arjun Bijlani and Soumya Joshi. Apart from that, the actress was also seen in season two of the web series 'Jamai Raja' titled as 'Jamai 2.0", along with Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur.

For the unversed, Nia Sharma is a popular name in TV industry and was rose to fame with daily soaps such as 'Kaali: Ek Agnipariksha', 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai' and 'Jamai Raja.'

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal