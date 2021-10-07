New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Tv actress Nia Sharma surely knows how to create buzz among fans. She is very popular for her bold looks and her popularity is increasing day by day as the actress never fails to keep her fans updated with her daily life and her stunning looks.

Nia has over 6.6 million followers on Instagram as she surely has large numbers of fans. She is hyperactive these days as she can be always spotted hopping from one set to another. Amidst all her work, Nia recently took her Instagram to share a sizzling picture of her that'll make your heart flutter.

Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Nia's fashion choices are undoubtedly bold and unmatched. She dazzles in every attire she adorns. In the latest picture, she can be seen in a black sultry bralette top with shimmery work and a black and white long skirt. She adorned her look with statement silver jewellery and matching earrings.

To add a little extra luster to her look Nia opted for sparkling smokey eyes with silver eyeliner, a dash of pink on the lips, and hair styled in soft curls. She also amped up the look with a load of body glitter.

She flaunted her oh-so-glamorous avatar as she was headed to promote her latest music video. The Diva has an Instagram handle filled with sizzling photos. Nia Sharma's last music video was 'Do Ghoonth', which surely was a hit and now Nia is all set for the release of her upcoming Navratri song 'Garbe Ki Raat' which stars Rahul Vaidya.

On the work front, Nia was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT as a day-long guest. Apparently, it was rumored that Nia will also enter Bigg Boss 15 as a participant. Nia also appeared in many TV reality show as a guest in the last few weeks. Upcoming weeks for Nia is super busy as the actress will be seen promoting her new song coming to this Navratri.

Posted By: Ashita Singh