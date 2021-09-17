Nia Sharma Birthday Special: She is one of the few actresses who never shy away from flaunting her well-toned body on social media. She keeps her fans on their toes by posting scintillating pics, leaving her fans awestruck.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular TV actress and avid social media user Nia Sharma is celebrating her 31st birthday today, September 17. She made her debut in the TV world with Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha but rose to fame with Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, wherein she essayed the role of Manvi Chaudhary. Ever since then, there was no looking back for the actress and went on to feature in several hit shows, including Jamai Raja and Naagin 4.

Nia, who enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle, dropped a sneak peek into her intimate birthday celebration with her family and close friends. Taking to the Instagram story, she shared pics wherein she is seen posing in her new house's balcony in a purple colour gown with few balloons and a cake.

Here have a look:



Nia Sharma is one of the few actresses who never shy away from flaunting her well-toned body on social media. She keeps her fans on their toes by posting scintillating pics, leaving her fans awestruck. As the actress is celebrating her birthday, we have brought you her five stunning pics that set the internet on fire:



In this pic, the actress is donning a black top paired with a matching shirt, showing off her toned legs. She kept her looks natural and let her hair loose in curls. As soon as she dropped the pics, fans bombarded her comment section appreciating her black avatar. By now, the post has garnered,

364,465 likes.

In this pic, Nia wore an all-pink outfit and paired it with matching heels. She kept her look pinkish and let her hair loose. She captioned the post as, "Don’t underestimate me just because I wear Pink.. 💖#Doghoot Kick !☕️😉@_jimmyzdesigner_ Thank you for dressing me up..and making this outfit for me…💖✨"



Which picture is your favourite? Do let us know via our social media handles.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv