Nia Sharma enjoyed her 30th birthday with family and friends, here are some amazing pictures from her special day.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainmnt Desk: Jamai Raja actress Nia Sharma turned ‘30’ on Thursday and she did it in style. The actress celebrated her special day along with friends and family, pictures from which have been shared by the actress herself on her Instagram timeline. Expressing her gratitude towards her loved ones and especially her brother Vinay Sharma, Nia wrote, “A birthday’s been like a festival Every year since last 10...fills my eyes up and heart with pride...immense gratitude and shall forever be indebted to each and everyone who’s made every Birthdayyyyyy and every occasion so f#%*g special every f%%ng timeeeee!! Vinay Sharma thank youuuuuu for everything. I’m spoilt. Cake count 18.”

The birthday girl picked a sizzling puffy-white dress for her special day, which she paired with a metallic campaign-coloured necklace. Nia finished her look with a fine bun, black nail art and a trendy wrist band, which made her look exuberant. The television hot chick looked more adorable in a picture with her brother, Vinay. She picked birthday props to make her pictures more special and memorable.

View this post on Instagram Mera Hapyyy Buddayyyyy @vinayyshrma thankkkk youuuuu A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) onSep 16, 2020 at 11:54am PDT

Nia’s loved ones made her birthday extra special with 10 yummy, delicious and mouth-watering cakes and beautiful gifts for her. The actress began her birthday celebration by popping a paper cracker and blow out all the candles in a go like a pro. The actress got snapped in front of a beautiful birthday decor, where a lot of tags, greeting and wishes were hanging for her.

Television stars including Tina Dutta, Nikitin Dheer, Guru Randhawa, Vishal Singh, Shantanu Maheswari and others, wished the actress on her special day.

Posted By: Srishti Goel