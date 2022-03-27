New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Salman Khan often treats his fans with pictures and videos. Salman is an active social media user, and most of the time he shares updates with his fans. Recently, the Tiger 3 actor gave a glimpse of how his weekend was as he went swimming in a pond. Soon after the picture hit the social media platform, it became the talk of the town.

Taking to Instagram, Salman shared a set of pictures where he can be seen swimming in a pond. Salman was seen shirtless but wore a beige bowl hat. In the first picture, Salman looked away from the camera while he smiled, whereas, in the second picture, he looked sideways with only a part of his face seen.

Take a look at the pictures shared by Salman here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Soon after the picture was shared, netizens spammed the comment section of the post. Apart from the fans, Salman's co-actors also commented on the post. While Preity Zinta wrote, "I Miss You" and dropped a red heart, Tina Datta also complimented him and wrote, "Omgggg how adorable is this pic."

While some fans praised the actor, others dropped humorous comments. A person wrote, "Sir next movie m crocodile ka role mila hai kya (Did you get a crocodile's role in your next movie)?" another fan commented, "Ek dafa jo mein paani mein ghus gaya to phir mein Magarmach ki bhi nahi sunta (Once I enter the water, then I don't even listen to the crocodile)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman recently wrapped the shoot of his upcoming Telugu debut Godfather, which co-stars Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, and Ram Charan. Salman will also be seen in Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The movie will hit the big screens on April 21, 2023.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen