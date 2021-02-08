TV star Shweta Tiwari took to social media and shared her pictures post her weight loss. Scroll down to check out her gorgeous new pictures.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: From Kasauti Zindagii Kay’s Prerna to Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’s Guneet, TV’s favourite bahu Shweta Tiwari has nailed every character which came her way. However, not just in reel life but in real life too, the actress has barely left any stone unturned to portray a role of a mother to her 20-yr-old daughter Palak and her 4-yr-old son Reyansh. But what’s even more commendable is that inspite of juggling between her profession and family, she is able to take care of herself equally.

Recently, the 40-yr-old actress lost about 9 kilos and surprised her fans after her shocking transformation. Yes, Shweta took to her social media account and shared her latest pictures where she is looking absolutely stunning.

While captioning one of her pictures, the actress spoke about 'self-control' and 'will power' which guided her to achieve her goals. She wrote, "Weight Loss! Phew... Weight loss is not easy...it’s very hard! You need a lot of dedication lot of self-control and will power! But it is not impossible Also! Especially when you have people like @kskadakia in your life, Who make this difficult journey easy and fun! I think more than me it was her who was determined To get me back in shape.. Coordinating with my trainer, curating a diet according to my needs, likes and requirements, following up morning to evening! I Am not a client to her I Am a mission! Today my achievement of health and losing weight is All because of YOU Dr. @kskadakia."

Check out Shweta Tiwari's pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

As soon as Shweta shared her clicks, not just her fans but also the industry people and her colleagues started posting their reactions in her comments section. Her friend and co-star Karanvir Bohra, fellow Bigg Boss housemate Ashmit Patel and producer Ekta Kapoor was some of the few famous names to be found in her comments.

On the work front, Shweta Tiwari is currently doing a daily soap named Mere Dad Ki Dulhan opposite actor Varun Badola. In the serial, she is seen portraying the role of Guneet Sikka.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal