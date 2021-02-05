This song ‘Yaar Dua’ is marking Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s onscreen comeback after 8 years. The couple met on the sets of 'Sasural Simar Ka'. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment News: It’s a great news for all the fans of TV stars Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim as the real-life couple has made a reel-life comeback. Yes, the small screen jodi can be seen in a music video, ‘Yaar Dua’ which has just released and is out and about.

Check out the song here:





Informing about the same Shoaib took to his Instagram account and shared a still of his song and captioned it saying, "#yaardua is out now dekhiye aur bataiye kaisa laga"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087)

Although the duo are quite active on YouTube, but what makes this song special is that they collaborated for a project officially after 8 years of long gap. Talking about it to Times Of India, Dipika said, “We were getting offers but none of them were exciting enough. We didn’t want to do anything. So when this song came we just felt it is the right choice.”

On the other hand, Shoaib expressed how he deals with trolls on social media as the couple keeps posting something or the other online. He said, “We never pay attention to negative thoughts but when it crosses the limit, I give befitting reply.”

The song ‘Yaar Dua’ will be presented under One Music Originals’ banner and it is sung by ‘Munni Badnam Hui’ singer Mamta Sharma.

Meanwhile, talking about Dipika and Shoaib, the duo met eachother on the sets of the famous TV show ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ and fell in love. Later the couple tied the knot in Feb 2018. Ever since, both have made their on-screen appearances but separately.

On the work front, Dipika participated in reality TV show Bigg Boss 12 and emerged as the winner, while Shoaib starred in daily soap ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’ as Abhimanyu.He even debuted in Bollywood with film titled ‘Battalion 609’ which however failed at the box office.

So guys, how excited are you to see your favourite TV celeb couple back onscreen? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal