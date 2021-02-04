All thanks to pandemic lockdown, most of us have hardly eaten out or been to many parties. From reviewing food to tasting different dishes, we all love buffet hopping. And our very favourite Sunny Leone is doing exactly the same. Yes, Sunny recently shared a video on her Instagram handle where she can be seen reviewing a few dishes on the buffet. Well, actually, every dish.

The actress is currently in Kerala where she is shooting for her reality show Splitsvilla. The video is of the buffet from the sets where she is seen going on a food review spree and talking about all the food items. Although she looks adorable in a neon tank top and two pigtails but the cutest part about the video is her expressions when she comes across pineapple pastries. Yes, when she was walking and talking about the main course, a waiter suddenly brought some yummy-looking dessert and her reaction was oh-so-lovely.

She captioned her post saying, “Food Review… A sneakpeek into what Team @mtvsplitsvilla eats on set”

Check out Sunny Leone’s Instagram video here:

Now isn’t she looking absolutely aww-dorable? Well, that’s Sunny Leone for you.

As soon as the video was uploaded a lot of her fans couldn’t contain their excitement and flooded her comments section with their heart-emoji reactions.

Meanwhile, not long ago she set the temperature soaring with her lovely towel clicks where she can be seen wearing a red lipstick, a pair of shades and the signature Sunny Leone pout.

She captioned her pic saying, Even the iconic Audrey Hepburn understood the power of the perfect Lipshade

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal