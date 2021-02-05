Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s 2013 film ‘Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola’ dealt with a similar issue to that of the ongoing farmers’ protests. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The ongoing farmers’ agitation is attracting everyone’s attention and now not just the people from Punjabi film industry but also a lot of Bollywood personalities are coming forward to speak about it.

Recently, Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj took to his social media account to express his views on the protests. On his Twitter handle he wrote about one of his previous films, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola which was released in 2013 and dealt with a similar kind of situation.

In his tweet, the ace director wrote, "I’m often consoled by my friends that my films are ahead of their time. Unfortunately, in this case they may be right. #Farmers #FarmersProtest."

I’m often consoled by my friends that my films are ahead of their time. Unfortunately, in this case they may be right. #Farmers #FarmersProtesthttps://t.co/RszI4DdTlr — Vishal Bhardwaj (@VishalBhardwaj) February 5, 2021

Not after long, his tweet started getting the attention of netizens and they began commenting and reacting on his post.

Check out the reactions of Twitter users here:

Matroo was a delight, sir! It was Brecht at Sonepur Mela, Andy Warhol in Sadar Bazaar, with an underlined, almost smiling, presence of your politics. I saw it again as recently as a few months back, and rediscovered quite a few gems.



And I was mentioning this only 2 days back about this Vishalji !! About the genius monologue that @AzmiShabana ji gives and how the movie is an underrated movie and deserves much more love than it actually got !! Kudos 👍👏 — PSV (@VinodPS19) February 5, 2021

Matru ki bijlee ka Mandola is an underrated movie which was ahead of its time . I really loved it❤️❤️. Thank you Vishal sir fo that. Sadly wahi cheez ho rahi hai Ab jo film mein hua tha😔😔 @AnushkaSharma #ImranKhan #pankajkapur #vishalbharadwaj — Anish Shetty (@Aniii_shetty) February 5, 2021

Meanwhile, the farmers’ protest gained a lot of attention since a few months. Recently, international pop singer Rihanna also tweeted about the same. She wrote on her Twitter handle, "why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest"

Her tweet grabbed attention like no other and made the Hollywood star to trend at number 1 on Twitter in India. Meanwhile, this didn’t go down well with Kangana Ranaut and she said, "No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies."

No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA...

Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies. https://t.co/OIAD5Pa61a — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 2, 2021

