New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their daughter, Vamika on January 11. And the news took the internet by storm. Right from fans to celebs from the industry and the cricket world started showering their wishes on the couple’s social media account for their little munchkin.

After becoming a father and winning the series against Australia, Virat expressed his happiness in a recent candid interview to PTI. The cricketer said, "Firstly I don't think the two can be compared. Becoming a father has been and will remain the greatest moment in my life, in both our lives. That is something to be experienced to understand what I am saying. Secondly, the connection to the team does not go away in any situation. Especially when you have given everything to the team."

He further added, "The last Test, I remember when Shardul and Sundar were having a partnership, I was watching it on my phone just before we had to go, when the doctor called us so. That is how connected you are to the team and how much you are looking forward to the guys doing well."

Meanwhile, Anushka recently, shared the first glimpse of their little angel while revealing her name Vamika. Along with a perfect family picture, Anushka wrote, “We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy,”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Isn’t this picture perfect?

For the unversed, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in December 2017 and ever since they are regarded amongst the top celebrity couples in India.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal