New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, a movie based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Jammu and Kashmir, has been doing great on the Box Office and has received a positive response from critics and fans. However, the movie's IMDb rating has suddenly been changed from 9.9 to 8.3.

On its page, the IMDb said its rating mechanism has "detected unusual voting activity", adding that it has applied an alternate weighting calculation to "preserve the reliability" of its rating system.

"IMDb publishes weighted vote averages rather than raw data averages. The simplest way to explain it is that although we accept and consider all votes received by users, not all votes have the same impact (or 'weight') on the final rating," it further said.

"When unusual voting activity is detected, a different weighting calculation may be applied in order to preserve the reliability of our system. To ensure our rating mechanism remains effective, we don't disclose the exact method used to generate the rating," it added.

Director Vivek Agnihotri reacts

Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has called the change in IMDb rating "unethical" after a fan shared the screenshot of the revised rating on Twitter. "THIS IS UNUSUAL AND UNETHICAL," 48-year-old Agnihotri replied to the fan.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, and produced by Zee Studios, The Kashmir Files stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi. The movie highlights the atrocities against Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s when they were killed, persecuted and forced to leave their homes overnight.

The Kashmir Files, which has collected around Rs 43 crore till now, has received a positive response from the critics and the fans, and several state governments, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Haryana, have granted it tax free status.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma