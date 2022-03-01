New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In the queue of most memed actors from Mumbai’s entertainment world, actor Bobby Deol strikes a chord with many whose bones need a tickling sensation because of meme world’s humour-based compulsions. One of the memes that lately went viral, have Bobby forcing a swab in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s nose, something that immediately went around in meme community, strikingly resonating with the times of COVID-19 pandemic.

Bobby Deol reacted to the viral meme and laughed his heart out. He shared the video on Instagram and wrote,

“I genuinely had a great laugh, thank you for the love guys. Keep such hilarious stuff coming!”

The video also featured Bobby's picture in which he seems to be using an airpod.

To which Bobby responded by saying, “See, I have always been ahead of time. Also, I think I should have patented these.” Another meme suggested that Bobby inspired 'The Weeknd' and the actor said it is his hobby to inspire people. He then mentioned his father, actor Dharmendra, and said, “Papa hamesha kehte the ki saccha mard wahi hai jo sabko prerna de (My father used to say that a real man should always inspire others).”

Bobby Deol features in 'Love Hostel' that stars Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. Earlier this week, Salman Khan praised Bobby for his performance in Love Hostel and wrote on social media, "Hearing good things about ur performance Bobby in #LoveHostel ... best wishes always and hope you keep doing better and better." Bobby posted a few hug emoticons and commented, "love you" on Salman's post.

Directed by Shanker Raman, Love Hostel traces the volatile journey of a young couple (Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra), being hunted by a ruthless mercenary (Bobby). Bobby will be next seen in Apne 2.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma