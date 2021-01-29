Arvind Joshi has not just worked in Gujarati films but has also acted in Hindi films including ‘Sholay’ ‘Ittefaq’ and ‘Apmaan Ki Aag’. He is survived by his son Sharman Joshi and daughter Mansi Joshi.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Famous Gujarati actor and Sharman Joshi’s father Arvind Joshi has passed away this morning. However, the reason of his death is not yet revealed, but as per film critic Komal Nahata, the veteran actor breathed his in Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital.

Joshi was a popular name in Gujarati theatre and film industry. Actor Paresh Rawal has also expressed grief over Arvind's demise and described it as a major loss for Indian theater on social media.

On his official Twitter account, the actor wrote, “Irreparable loss to Indian theatre; with grief we say goodbye to the noted actor Shri Arvind Joshi. A stalwart, a versatile actor, an accomplished thespian, are the words that come to mind when I think of his performances. My condolences to @TheShermanJoshi & family.AUM SHANTI”

Arvind Joshi has worked in famous films including ‘Sholay’ ‘Ittefaq’ and ‘Apmaan Ki Aag’. Apart from his son Sharman Joshi, his daughter Mansi Joshi is also a popular actress and has worked in many Hindi TV shows and films.

Meanwhile, talking about Sharman’s career, he debuted in Bollywood during 1999 through the film 'Godmother'. It has been more than two decades he has been working in the industry and has gained immense fame through his blockbuster films like ‘3 idiots’, ‘Golmaal’ and more.

In a recent interview with IANS, Sharman spoke about how he still feels like an outsider and feels sorry for himself for not being connected to the star parivaars of Bollywood. “I understand that there is a certain monogamy of certain generations of families that have been in business, and tomorrow my children would enjoy the fruit of my presence in the Hindi cinema. I have established relationships with people, and they will get the advantage. It is about the time spent in the business and familiarity. There have been experiences and adventures that people share.

He further added, “I understand that but I do feel a little sorry for me sometimes, that I was not connected to a film industry family. I was born into a theatre family, though, so I have plenty of experience on that front."

With Inputs from IANS.

