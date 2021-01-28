Actress Shraddha Kapoor and photographer Rohan Shreshtha are childhood friends. And as per rumours the two have been dating since a while.

New Delhi | Jagran Entrtainment Desk: After Varun Dhawan’s much talked about wedding with Natasha Dalal, now everyone's eyes are on the next possible B-town couple that is Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shreshtha. Yes, the actress is rumoured to be dating Rohan who is a photographer and her childhood friend.

Although nobody has confirmed anything yet, but rumours are brewing up that the two may soon get married. Reacting on the same Shraddha Kapoor’s father Shakti Kapoor spoke to ETimes. He said,

"I don't know what reports and speculation are surfacing on the Internet. But I shall always stand by my daughter... in every decision of her life, she takes, including her marriage. Why only Rohan Shrestha? If she comes and tells me whoever she has chosen and wants to settle down with, I will not have any objection."

Talking about Rohan Shreshtha, the veteran actor further added, "Rohan is a very nice boy. He does come home but he has come home since childhood. Shraddha hasn't told me that she plans to marry him. To me, they are still just childhood friends... I do not know if they are serious about each other."

Meanwhile, talking about the wedding rumours, it all started when Rohan congratulated Varun Dhawan on social media and wrote, "Congratulations VD and Nats. When you know you know! VD you’re a lucky guy! (sic)." To this Varun Dhawan’s replied, “I truly am. Hope you are ready.”

Well, now only time will tell whether or not Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shreshtha are going to get hitched.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in ‘Street Dancer 3D’ and ‘Baaghi 3’ opposite Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff respectively. Talking about her upcoming projects, the actress has quite a few films in her pipeline including her next film by Luv Sinha opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

