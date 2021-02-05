According to Salman Khan’s lawyer the appeal was made to the High Court in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Read on to know the details

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Salman Khan has been granted permission by Rajasthan High Court for appearing in his Blackbuck Poaching Case hearing through video calling. The actor moved the Court on Feb 5 to request if he could be present for his hearing virtually from Mumbai itself. His hearing is slated to take place at the District and Sessions Court on Feb 6.

This application was submitted while keeping in mind the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation. According to Salman Khan's lawyer, H M Saraswat, the actor has a big fan following and usually, a large number of crowd gathers outside which is not safe during such times. Therefore, it is not just about Salman’s security but also about the safety of the fans.

Talking about it Saraswat had said, “We moved the High Court with a prayer that he be permitted to appear via video conferencing from Mumbai.”

For the unversed, Salman Khan has already failed 15 times to appear for the hearing of this case in the last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the actor did apologize five times to the court for not appearing for the safety purposes.

Earlier in December 2020, his lawyer Saraswat appealed to the court for Salman to remain absent for the hearing due to the tough times of COVID outbreak and because of the rising cases in Rajasthan. To which the District and Sessions Court had agreed and adjourned the hearing of his case till January 16.

The actor has to appear in court for the hearing regarding his five-year sentence by a trial court in a case of poaching two blackbucks during the shooting of his 1997 film 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal