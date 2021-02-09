Rajiv Kapoor was the youngest son of late Raj Kapoor. As per reports, he passed away today due to cardiac arrest.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor, director Rajiv Kapoor has passed away at the age of 58 on Feb 9. His sister-in-law, late Rishi Kapoor’s wife Neetu Kapoor shared the news and posted a picture of him on her Instagram. The veteran actress wrote, “RIP”.

Rajiv Kapoor's career

Rajiv Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with Ek Jaan Hain Hum in 1983. He later played the lead in his father Raj Kapoor's Ram Teri Ganga Maili in 1985 which went on to become a hit and also marked to be Raj Kapoor’s last directorial. Rajiv later acted in several other films, out of which some famous ones included Aasmaan, Lover Boy, Hum To Chale Pardes which released in years 1984, 1985, and 1988 respectively. However, inspite of being from a prolific film family Rajiv's acting career bombed at the box office. Therefore, he decided to turn into a filmmaker and produced Henna in 1991 which was directed by his eldest brother Randhir Kapoor. Post this, Rajiv directed his first film Prem Granth in 1996 which starred Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in the key roles.

Later on Kapoor produced Aishwarya Rai-Bobby Deol starrer Aa Ab Laut Chalen which was his last film as a producer.

Rajiv Kapoor was the youngest of all the Kapoor siblings. Late Raj Kapoor had five children Randhir Kapoor (who is also an actor and filmmaker), Late Ritu Nanda (who passed away last year), Late Rishi Kapoor (who succumbed to cancer in 2020), Rima Jain (married to businessman) and Rajiv Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Bollywood journalist Komal Nahta also tweeted for Rajiv Kapoor. He wrote, “Very sad news. Rajiv (Chimpu) Kapoor passes away following heart attack."

