Pavitra Rishta Season 2 announced the beginning of its shoot on July 11, 2021. The show will be streamed on streaming platform AltBalaji.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ekta Kapoor’s successful TV show Pavitra Rishta not just placed late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on the landscape of Mumbai’s entertainment world but also made him a household name. Now, the second season of the hit TV show is set to be on the taps of people across India, as Pavitra Rishta Season 2 began its shoot this Sunday.

Ekta Kapoor-owned Alt Balaji took to social media and made the sweeping announcement: “Sometimes in most ordinary lives, we find the most extraordinary love stories! Witness the extraordinary love story of Manav and Archana,” the platform wrote on Instagram while tagging the lead couple comprised of actors Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande. The latter was the leading lady in the first season of Pavitra Rishta as well.

Netizens reacted with a range of emotions on social media upon the announcement of Pavitra Rishta season 2. While most missed Sushant Singh Rajput, others expressed conflicted feelings about whether to take it as a tribute to the actor or something else.

“We miss sushant as manav,” wrote a user on Twitter.

We miss sushant as manav 😭😭😭😭😭 — 𝓡 ᶠᵃⁿᵍⁱʳˡ♡︎ (@CallmeSSfan) July 11, 2021

“Don't Shaheer & Ankita have guts to do something new and generate audience,” asked another user on Twitter.

Don't Shaheer & Ankita have guts to do something new and generate audience. — Kanika Sharma (@It_Is_My_Place) July 11, 2021

“I don't like it when people cash out on someone’s death. It isn’t a tribute--it’s playing with fans' emotions. Just wait: the lead who didn't tweet a word after SSR’s death will suddenly give interviews on how big of an SSR fan he was,” wrote another user in anticipation.

I don't like it when people cash out on someone’s death. It isn’t a tribute--it’s playing with fans' emotions. Just wait: the lead who didn't tweet a word after SSR’s death will suddenly give interviews on how big of an SSR fan he was. #SSR — JN (@bsimple_love) July 11, 2021

‘Got the best man as Manav’, says a Netizen

"Yeah someone who already had left his legacy over the drama is always hard to match up again in sequel but you know what you got the best man

@Shaheer_S so he will convert all the negativity around into positive. and take this as a tribute to #SSR coz that’s the best we can do,” reflected another user on the micro blogging site.

yeah someone who already had left his legacy over the drama is always hard to match up again in sequel but you know what you got the best man @Shaheer_S so he will convert all the negativity around into positive. and take this as a tribute to #SSR coz that’s the best we can do. — Xuzata Xharma (@sharmasuzata7) July 11, 2021

Pavitra Rishta Season 2 announced the beginning of its shoot on July 11, 2021. The show will be streamed on streaming platform AltBalaji.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma