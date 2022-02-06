New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Paying tributes to Lata Mangeskar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the singer's "melodious voice" will always stay with the people of India. Addressing a virtual rally in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, he also said that many people, including him, will "proudly" say they had a connection with Lata Mangeskar.

"Lata Didi has gone to the heavenly abode. Many people, like me, will proudly say that they had a close connection with her. Wherever you go, you can always find her loved ones. Her melodious voice will always stay with us, I pay tributes to her with a heavy heart," he said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Lata Mangeskar passed away on Sunday morning after battling for her life for 28 days in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. The 92-year-old singer had tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8. Her funeral, which will also be attended by PM Modi, will be held at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had said that Lata Mangeshkar has left behind a void in the nation that cannot be filled as he expressed grief over the demise of the iconic singer. He said coming generations of India will remember Lata Mangeshkar as a "stalwart of Indian culture whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people."

"Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India," he tweeted.

"I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," he said in another tweet.

