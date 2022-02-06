Mumbai | Mukul Sharma: Playback singing icon Lata Mangeshkar succumbed to COVID-19 in Mumbai on Sunday. Widely regarded as the queen of melody, the legend sang in over a thousand Hindi films and recorded songs in 36 Indian languages.

For her defining contribution in the world of cinema and singing, Mangeshkar was bestowed with all of India's top civilian honors; Padma Bhushan (1969), Padma Vibhushan (1999) and Bharat Ratna (2001). Lata Mangeshkar also served as a presidentially nominated member of Rajya Sabha between 1999 to 2005.

She was then trained in Hindustani classical music by Ustad Aman Ali Khan of Bhindibazaar Gharana.

Lata Mangeshkar was the recipient of three National Film Awards, 15 Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards, four Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards, two Filmfare Special Awards and Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award.

In 1974, she became the first Indian to perform at the Royal Albert Hall, London.

Career, Life and Legacy

In popular cinema, Lata Mangeshkar's career began in 1943, with her first Hindi song being "Mata ek sapoot ki duniya badal de tu" for Marathi film Gajaabhaau (1943).

In 1948, when Lata was being mentored by music director Ghulam Haider, a producer of film 'Shaheed' dismissed Lata's voice as 'too thin'.

Lata then got her first major break with "Dil mera toda, mujhe kahin ka na chhora"—lyrics by Nazim Panipati—in the movie Majboor (1948), which became her first big breakthrough film hit.

In an interview on her 84th birthday, in September 2013, Lata herself declared, "Ghulam Haider is truly my Godfather. He was the first music director who showed complete faith in my talent."

Lata sang many raga-based songs for Naushad in movies such as Deedar (1951), Baiju Bawra (1952), Amar (1954), Uran Khatola (1955) and Mother India (1957).

Lata's song "Pyar kiya to darna kya" from Mughal-e-Azam (1960), lip-synced by Madhubala, continues to remain greatly receptive in public memory. Lata is widely regarded to have established her versatile singing stature with “Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh”, from Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai (1960).

On 27 January 1963, against the backdrop of Indo-China war, Lata sang the patriotic song "Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo" in the presence of Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The song, composed by C. Ramchandra and written by Kavi Pradeep, is said to have brought the Prime Minister to tears.

In 1972, Meena Kumari's last film, Pakeezah, featured popular songs including "Chalte Chalte" and "Inhi Logon Ne", all sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

In the 1978 Raj Kapoor-directed Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Lata Mangeshkar sang the main theme song "Satyam Shivam Sundaram," among the chart-toppers of the year.

From the 1980s onwards, Lata Mangeshkar worked with music directors such as Shiv-Hari in Silsila (1981), Faasle (1985), Vijay (1988), and Chandni (1989) and Ram Laxman in Ustadi Ustad Se (1981), Bezubaan (1982), Woh Jo Hasina (1983), Ye Kesa Farz (1985), and Maine Pyar Kiya (1989). She sang in other movies, such as Karz (1980), Ek Duuje Ke Liye (1981), Silsila (1981), Prem Rog (1982), Hero (1983), Pyar Jhukta Nahin (1985), Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985), Nagina (1986), and Ram Lakhan (1989).

Mangeshkar also sang for almost all the Yash Chopra films except 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'. She gave chartbusters of the year fot films Chandni (1989), Lamhe (1991), Darr (1993), Yeh Dillagi (1994), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Dil To Pagal Hai (1997) and later in Mohabbatein (2000), Mujhse Dosti Karoge! (2002) and Veer-Zaara (2004).

Lata Mangeshkar was never married. She is survived by her three sisters and one brother.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma