Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. The actress, who was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, breathed her last at 8.12 am, said Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating her, adding that she died due to multi-organ failure.

Also known as the "Nightingale of India" and "Queen of Melody", Lata Mangeshkar had tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 on January 8. Before her last rites, which will take place at 6.30 pm, her mortal remains will be taken to Shivaji Park in the Dadar area for a final glimpse.

- I am extremely saddened by the demise of Lata Mangeshkar Ji, the Nightingale of Indian Cinema and legendary singer. India has lost its voice in the death of Lata Ji, who has enthralled music lovers in India and across the globe with her mellifluous and sublime voice for many decades, tweets Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

- Deeply saddened by the passing away of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji. She was the voice of the country ever since I can remember. This is truly the end of an era, says External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar.

- Just In: Mortal remains of Lata Mangeshkar to be taken to her residence around 1230 hours. The last rites with full State honours will be conducted at Shivaji Park at 6.30 pm today, reports ANI.

- Two days of state mourning will be observed today and tomorrow during which the National Flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India as a mark of respect to Lata Mangeshkar. State honours to be accorded to her, Government of India announces.

- Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expresses grief at the demise of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, says it has left him "heartbroken".

- It is not possible to put into words her contribution to the music world. Her death is a personal loss for me, tweets Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

- Received the sad news of Lata Mangeshkar ji's demise. She remained the most beloved voice of India for many decades. Her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans. My condolences to her family, friends and fans, tweets Congress' Rahul Gandhi.

- Just In: A state funeral will be accorded to the Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, reports ANI.

- Lata-ji’s demise is heart-breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable, tweets President Ram Nath Kovind.

- I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti, tweets PM Modi.

- Two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar. The National flag to fly at half-mast for two days, as a mark of respect, reports ANI quoting sources.

- From 11 am to 2:30 pm, her body will be taken to her home.

- Before the last rites, her body will be taken to Shivaji Park in the Dadar area for a final glimpse.

- Her last rites will be performed on Sunday at 6 pm.

- Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday after battling for her health for 28 days.

