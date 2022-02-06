Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92, confirmed her younger sister Usha Mangeshkar. She was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) on January 8 after testing positive for the deadly COVID-19 where she was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

"It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post COVID-19," Dr Pratit Samdani told news agency ANI.

The singer had a history of lungs-related illnesses and was earlier hospitalised in 2019 for a serious lung ailment and pneumonia. She had recovered from COVID-19 but was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

Several Indian politicians and Bollywood celebs have expressed grief over the demise of Lata Mangeshkar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is "anguished" at the demise of legendary singer, adding that she has left a void in India that cannot be filled.

"Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India," he tweeted.

"I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," he added.

President Ram Nath Kovind was also "heart-broken" over her demise and said her "accomplishments will remain incomparable." "Lata-ji’s demise is heart-breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions," he tweeted.

"An artist born but once in centuries, Lata-didi was an exceptional human being, full of warmth, as I found whenever I met her. The divine voice has gone quiet forever but her melodies will remain immortal, echoing in eternity. My condolences to her family and admirers everywhere," he added.

Born on September 28, 1929, she began her career in the year 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She had sung songs in over thirty-six regional Indian languages and foreign languages.

In 2001, in recognition of her contributions to the nation, she was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour and is only the second vocalist, after MS Subbulakshmi, to receive this honour.



She's also the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours she received during the span of her career. 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Babul Pyare', Lag Ja Gale Se Phir' among others are some of her iconic songs.

Eldest of four siblings, Lata Mangeshkar is survived by sisters Asha Bhosale and Usha Mangeshkar and brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma