New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi – Nayi Kahani’ will start airing on Sony Television from July 12 onwards. The third season of Shaheer Sheikh-Erica Fernandes TV show is likely to touch upon the changing equations between Dev (Sheikh) and Sonakshi (Erica) both as a married couple and as parents as well.

The show has evolved with time while successfully achieving a stable-and-increasing viewers’ base amid the era of Television to OTT switching audience. As a couple, Dev and Sonakshi learn, unlearn while managing to hold on to each other amid the consistent attempts to not compromise despite loving each other to the core.

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi: The TV show that ruled through competition

When ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’ first started, the audience of host TV channel was still reeling under the high bar that was set by Ram Kapoor-Sakshi Tanwar starrer ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ further reasoned up by Mona Singh-starrer ‘Kya Huaa Tera Vaada’ some time later. At the same time, Jennifer Winget as Maya was setting up high benchmarks in ‘Beyhadh’. Amid that fierce competition, Shaheer Sheikh as Dev and Erica Fernandes as Sonakshi not just entertained but also engaged the audience while displaying a brand of acting not much seen in romantic TV shows on Indian Television.

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: What to expect?

Dev Dixit (Shaheer Sheikh) is now a man with ambitions for his career, after having taken a sabbatical to raise his kids. The present-day Dev has taken his relationship with Sonakshi (Erica) for granted amid his attempts to strike a balance between career, fatherhood and being a son and husband. Sonakshi, on the other hand, has given importance to her responsibilities as a mother and careerwoman over her relationship with Dev, something which she always treasured. The new shades of this edition of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi will be all set to the audience’s reception from July 12.

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi – Nayi Kahani will start airing on Sony TV and SonyLiv from Monday, July 12 onwards.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma