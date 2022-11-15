Is Pete Davidson Dating Emily Ratajkowski After Breakup With Kim Kardashian? Details Inside

MONTHS after breaking up with the popular American socialite Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's name has again been linked to American model and actress Emily Ratajkowski. This came to cognizance after a source close to the US Weekly confirmed that the duo have been talking for a couple of months, claiming that "Pete loves Emily's intelligence".

The source told the publication that they both like each other and have been talking for over two months. It further reported that Ratajkowski and Davidson were set up by a mutual friend and the duo like each other's company. The source also claimed that the comedian makes Emily laugh and he loves her intelligence.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian parted ways after 9 months of dating with a source confirming to Page Six that the ex-couple decided to remain friends. Further, a source also told US Sun that Kim initiated their conversations while "being hot and cold".

"Pete is still obsessed with Kim. She is in touch with Pete although she’s turning down all of his requests to get together. There’s been contact and Kim is actually the one who texts him a lot – she’s always messaging and sending pictures," the US SUN quoted the source as saying.

It further added that the SKIMS owner 'doesn’t want to string him along but she can’t be with him right now'. "Everyone suspects that’s the reason behind his meltdown last week. When Kim called it off a few months ago he was understanding because he thought she was [worried about] her current stresses of the kids, the long distance, Kanye and her crazy schedule," concluded the source.

It is pertinent to note that Emily Ratajkowski was recently linked to actor Brad Pitt. Amid dating rumours, the model cleared the air and told Variety that "she is still single".