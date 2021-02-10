Bigg Boss 14’s grand finale is yet to take place on February 21. Scroll down to take a look at Rubina Dilaik’s fans' reactions.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: While the high-voltage reality show Bigg Boss 14 is gearing up for its grand finale, Google has already declared the winner of the show. Yes, it’s true! After typing ‘Bigg Boss 14 winner’ on the search engine, the name which pops up is none another than Rubina Dilaik.

This left many of the Rubina and Abhinav fans roaring with excitement while many pulled up their socks and started appealing for votes on Twitter. One user wrote, “Guys as many sources r saying that makers r planning to make RUNNER - UP #RubinaDilaik we MUST MAKE SURE THAT SHE'S D MOST VOTED CONTESTANT! Among all!! #AbhiArmy u wanted #AbhinavShukla 2 win but know u understand what he wants so pls vote his love n make both winner!”

While, the other said, “Please buckle up we need to!By seeing LF we can sense the inner politics between creative via vindu! Forur info mr pr of bigboss #RubinaDilaik is gaining immense love day by day!Makers tried harder to show her in opp way but didnt succedd !ABHINAV DESERVES FINALE”

The D-day for Bigg Boss 14 is on February 9 and the show recently witnessed some shocking twist where Abhinav Shukla was evicted in mid-week. This left his wife Rubina and all the fans sad. Many people including ex Bigg Boss contestants Rashami Desai and Kamya Punjabi took to their social media handles and shared their reactions.

TV actress Rashami wrote, "Highly unfair I loved #AbhinavShukla as a player and amazing human Revolving hearts. Really wanted to see you & ruby in top 2. But for me you are a winner. & trust me universe is backing you both. #rubinav (sic).”

Meanwhile, Kamya Punjabi said, “Are u serious?????? They are deciding the faith of a contestant who has been in the house since day one maintaining his dignity n playing so well.... so bloody unfair #BB14 @ColorsTV @ashukla09 u are already a winner for me (sic)!”

Well, talking about the winner of Bigg Boss 14, seems like there is still some time left. So, guys contain your excitements till then and do let know your favourite contestant from the show.

