New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The monsoon waters have taken the country by showers and the On the Tap (OTT) entertainment is everyone’s go-to watch. As vaccinations rise up and the COVID-19 cases show downward trend, you can turn to the OTT platforms to get rid of much disturbing pandemic blues. Jagran English brings to you the list of most anticipated OTT shows and films set to release in July 2021.

Haseen Dillruba

When – July 2

Where – Netflix

Starring Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu and Harshvardhan Rane in lead roles, director Vinil Mathew’s Haseen Dillruba is a mystery thriller set to enter the OTT space in the beginning of July this year. The film has been shot in Haridwar and Rishikesh and an engaging trailer and playlist-deserving songs has created substantial buzz surrounding its release.





Never Have I Ever, Season 2



When – July 15

Where – Netflix



The first season of Mindy Kailing’s teenage drama ‘Never Have I Ever’ gained massive popularity amongst Indian teenagers for its precise depiction of Indian parenting and adolescent confusions even in progressive socio-economic setups. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan-starrer teenage drama is set to release on Netflix in mid-July. The world will know more of Devi and the buzz surrounding the release is substantial at the moment.

Toofan



When – July 16

Where – Amazon Prime Video

Farhan Akhtar in a Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra film was last seen in late Milkha Singh’s biopic ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ in 2013, a film that set into motion the era of biopics across the Indian film industry. Starring Farhan Akhtar, Paresh Rawal, Darshan Kumaar and Supriya Pathak, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s ‘Toofan’ is a story of an orphan boy who grows up to be the local goon of his area but eventually finds about his true calling: boxing.

State of Seige: Temple Attack

When – July 9

Where –zee5

Akshaye Khanna is set to make his OTT debut with the movie based on Akshardham temple attack of Gujarat in 2002. Khanna plays the role of an NSG officer who is supposed to eliminate the terrorists in State of Siege Temple attack. Two armed terrorists had attacked Akshardham Temple in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar on September 24, 2002, killing 33 people and injuring 80 people.

Hungama 2

When – July 16

Where – Disney-Hotstar

Sequel to 2003 cult-comedy ‘Hungama’, Priyadarshan’s comic entertainer ‘Hungama 2’ starring Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Johny Lever and Rajpal Yadav will release on July 16 on Disney-Hotstar. Film’s trailer is expected to release on July 1.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma