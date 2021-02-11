Manasa Varanasi won the Miss India 2020 title while Haryana’s Manika Sheokand and Uttar Pradesh’s Manya Omprakash Singh from Uttar Pradesh were declared the first and second runner-up respectively.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: VLCC Miss India 2020 pageant recently announced its winner who is a 23-yr-old engineer named Manasa Varanasi from Hyderabad, Telangana. Manasa became Miss India 2020 on Wednesday night in Mumbai which took place at Hyatt Regency.

Manasa was crowned by last year’s winner Rajasthan’s Suman Ratan Singh Rao, who was Miss India 2019. On the other hand, Haryana's Manika Sheokand won Miss Grand India 2020, while, Uttar Pradesh’s Manya Omprakash Singh was declared the runner-up. The two were crowned by their predecessors Miss Grand India 2019 Shivani J Jadhav and Miss India 2019 runner-up Shreya Shanker respectively.

Sharing the news, the official Instagram account of Miss India said, “Presenting together for the first time ever, our Top 3 Winners at VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 co-powered by Sephora & Roposo- Manasa Varanasi, VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020, Manika Sheokand, VLCC Femina Miss Grand India 2020 and Manya Singh, VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 Runner-up. We’re so honoured to have had the opportunity to see you blossom throughout your pageant journey. We wish you the best for all the adventures that lay ahead. Congratulations, @manasa5varanasi, @manika_sheokand and @manyasingh993.”

Meanwhile, talking about the VLCC Miss India 2020 event, it was full of glitz and glam as always, celebrities like Neha Dhupia, Pulkit Samrat, Chitrangada Singh and more graced the red carpet. Moreover, the three were also happened to be in the jury panel of the grand night which also included ace fashion designers Falguni and Shane Peacock.

The pageant was an eventful evening that also witnessed some sizzling performances from celebs like Vaani Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurrana and Miss World Asia 2019 Suman Rao. The grand finale will be broadcasted on small screen on Feb 28 at Colors TV.

Coming back to the VLCC Miss India 2020 winner, Manasa Varanasi will now be representing the country at the 70th Miss World pageant which will take place at the end of this year in December.

