New Delhi |Jagran Entertainment Desk: Haryana’s heartthrob and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Chaudhary is swimming in the pool of controversies once again. The dancer has been accused of Rs 4 crore of fraud by 5 people who have filed an FIR with Delhi police. Although the identity of the people has not yet been revealed, but as per reports, 3 out of the 5 people are from Delhi, while the others hail from Harayana.

As per the information received from Delhi Police, Sapna Chaudhary has been booked in a case of cheating 5 people from Delhi and Haryana. As per the complaint, she took a total of Rs 4 crores from the people for dance performances but never showed up.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Sapna Chaudhary’s name has been linked with a police case, earlier in 2019 her brother Vikas Chaudhary had filed a complaint from Sapna’s end accusing an event organizer of not making the full payment for the performance.

Vikas had said that he had gone to the police as the events organizer had promised to pay Rs 8 lakh for a show in Ludhiana, but he later denied the full payment and instead paid only Rs 6 lakh.

Well, no wonder controversy is the second name of Sapna Chaudhary. Last year, the actress gave birth to a baby boy and even revealed about her marriage. Sapna had been dating her husband Veer Sahu for almost 5 years before the couple decided to get hitched on 24 January 2020. Recently, Sapna even celebrated her wedding anniversary with her hubby, who is also a celebrity from Haryana and is famous as a singer, writer and model.

For the unversed, Sapna Chaudhary is a popular name in Haryana who shot to fame with her appearance in the reality show Bigg Boss 11. She has even done a cameo role in films like 'Nanu Ki Jaanu', 'Bhangover' and 'Veere Ki Wedding' where she mostly performed in item numbers. Her dance in the films was loved by her fans.

