New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Much loved TV celebrity Arshi Khan has said that she is extremely worried about some of her friends and relatives living in Afghanistan after Taliban’s capture of power. Bigg Boss 14 contestant said in an interview that the news of Taliban’s takeover has left her disturbed.

"I was born in Afghanistan and later migrated to India with my family. I am now worried about the female citizens of the county after Taliban's rule comes into force. I am Afghani Pathan. And It scares me and gives me goosebumps. I'm worried about the female citizens of the county. I was born there and the thought, if I was one among them, is actually making me scream out of fear," Arshi Khan told SpotboyE in an interview.



Arshi Khan added that she is hurt to the point that she is unable to have food and everyone in her family is praying to God to help their family and friends stuck in Afghanistan. “We still have a few relatives and friends there. It's a bad time and we are helpless. Waiting for some miracle to happen,” she said.

Arshi Khan and her family are reported to have shifted to Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal when she was four.

Arshi Khan stepped into showbiz with theatre and made her acting debut with the 2014 Tamil film Malli Mishtu.

She had first appeared on Bigg Boss 11 alongside Producer Vikas Gupta and actors Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde. Arshi Khan also participated in Bigg Boss 14 as a "challenger".

The Taliban have captured most of Afghanistan after storming into the Presidential Palace in Kabul before which President Ashraf Ghani had already fled the country. Taliban’s swift takeover of Afghanistan was preceded by the hasty withdrawal of the US troops in the country which were stationed there since 2001.

