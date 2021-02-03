Swami Om passed away due to paralysis and breathed his last on February 3 at his home in Ghaziabad. Read on to know his top 5 controversies.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Self-proclaimed Baba and ex Bigg Boss contestant Swami Om has passed away at the age of 63 after battling paralysis. Swami Om breathed his last on February 3 at his home in Ghaziabad. He was diagnosed with coronavirus a few months ago, however, he did recover from it but even then he was not able to keep well and complained of weakness.

While speaking to Zee media, Swami Om’s close associate and friend Mukesh Jain told that baba could not move half of his body due to paralysis and passed away because of the same. As per reports, he will be cremated today at Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi.

For the unversed, the self-proclaimed godman drew a lot of flak for his behaviour on TV and social media. He shot to fame with his appearance in Bigg Boss 10 where he was a contestant in the house. Ever since, Swami Om created quite a lot of stir in the media for his nasty statements. Take a look at the godman’s top 5 controversies which shocked everyone to the core.

Threw his piss at Bani J and Rohan Mehra

While staying in Bigg Boss 10’s house, Swami Om got into an argument with co-contestants Bani J and Rohan Mehra and threw his piss at them. The video of him doing this derogatory act went viral on social media and gathered a lot of hate for the self-proclaimed baba.

Charged with molestation

As per reports Swami Om was booked for allegedly molesting a woman a few years ago. As per the victim, baba and another companion of his tore her clothes apart and abused her. Meanwhile, when she started screaming for help, the two fled from the scene. Later Swami Om was charged with Section 354 (Assault on a woman with an intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

Claimed to have caused the Uttarakhand earthquake

Swami Om did not leave any opportunity to hit headlines for all the wrong means. In 2017, when the earthquake shook Uttarakhand and some parts of North India, this baba claimed that he was the one who caused it. Yes, as per him he did it because of the bad treatment he received inside the Bigg Boss house. Swami Om even went on to say that he will cause another calamity if people continue to misbehave with him.

Accused Salman Khan to be an ISI agent

This was rather shocking news and a yet another proof of Swami Om stooping to new lows. As he could not make it to the finale of the show and was evicted for his behaviour, Baba said in an interview that Salman Khan was an ISI agent.

Misbehaved with a journalist on camera

Swami Om was present at a discussion panel in a news organization where he misbehaved with the anchor for being questioned about his behaviour in Bigg Boss 10’s house. He even threw a glass of water on the journalist.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal