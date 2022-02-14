New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Coming in good news for Marvel fans! Makers of Doctor Strange have released the trailer of Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch the film will release in India on May 6 in theatres. In the second part of the Doctor Strange series, Marvel has introduced the concept of the multiverse, which will allow people from different worlds to enter ours.

The trailer starts with Doctor Strange waking up from a bad dream, in which nothing is under his control. It also gives glimpses of Spider-Man No Way Home, where Doctor strange had opened the multiverse. But now his doings can be a threat to the world.

In the trailer, Doctor strange unites with Wanda aka Scarlett Witch to fight off the problem only for Doctor Strange to realize that, the main villain is no one else but him as he and Wanda fight off the other versions of themselves.

Check out the trailer here:

Marvel fans, after the release of the trailer, have flooded the internet with their reactions. Some netizens are crying while some are so excited that they just want the movie to release today.

The trailer has sparked many rumors about several superhero comebacks. For instance, many fans are speculated that Iron Man aka Tony Stark will return in the Multiverse Madness and that too Tom Cruise will play his part. Similarly, many have noticed another universe, Captain Marvel.

Check out some reactions here:

Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness is directed by Sam Raimi and it stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The movie in India will release in six different languages.

