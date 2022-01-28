Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dayaben aka Disha Vakani, despite her absence from the fresh episodes of the show, remains immensely popular. The sitcom that started in 2008 continues to be popular among fans while also garnering huge ratings. The show has completed over 3,000 episodes so far with its successful run unlikely to stop in the coming future.

While all the characters in the show are much loved, Dayaben (Vakani) and her stardom remains unmatched.

Latest reports say that Disha Vakani, who plays Dayaben is all set to return to the show, after a break of a few months. These reports have once again enticed the fans and put in a new dose of excitement within popular sitcom's die-hard lover. The reports also claim that Disha Vakani has demanded a huge fee for each episode from the makers.

Reports say that Disha has demanded Rs 1.5 lakh for each episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Besides that, the actor said that she would only shoot for 3 hours a day. She has also asked for a nursery and a full time nanny for her child on the sets of the show. These demands allegedly came from her husband Mayur as he started leading the negotiations on her behalf. These claims have been made by an Instagram page called Jeejaji, as reported by Koimoi.

The makers of the show or the actress herself are yet to confirm the reports.

Disha Vakani's popularity reached sky high heights as she played Dayaben. Reports also claim that the makers were convincing Disha in the immediate past to return to the show. Fans continue to request the makers to bring Disha back on the show.

Disha Vakani went on maternity leave in 2017 and except for a quick one episode appearance in between, she has been absent from the show ever since.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma