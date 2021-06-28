Actor Shyam Pathak featured in a Chinese film much before he started playing the character of Popat Lal’s in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. An old video of his scene from the film, titled Lust, Caution, has become one of the throwback highlights on internet.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: India’s favourite sitcom journalist also known as Patrakar Popat Lal, will complete 13 years on Indian television’s longest running TV show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ next month. Actor Shyam Pathak, who plays the character of Popat Lal’s on the show took a trip down the memory lane and came back with a throwback that left people on internet wondering why Popat Lal is not whining about getting married in the viral video?

Actor Shyam Pathak featured in a Chinese film much before he started playing the character of Popat Lal’s in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. An old video of his scene from the film, titled Lust, Caution, has become one of the throwback highlights on internet.

The actor shared a video from Lust, Caution on Instagram and wrote, “One of my old Act in the past. #movie #hollywood #act #anupamkher #olddays.” The scene also featured actor Anupam Kher.

“Who knew this man’s is gonna rock after a few years,” a fan commented on the post.

“...great to see both actors in one frame @anupampkher,” wrote the second fan.

“First time popatlal didn’t excited for marriage to see a girl,” wrote the third fan, putting in context the central theme of Popat Lal’s character in which his endeavours to get married sparks humour and fires laughter amongst the audience.

Asit Modi-produced sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to be the longest running TV show in India with Dilip Joshi-Daya Vakani starrer show having clocked close to 3200 episodes since its launch in July 2008. Vakani, however, remains absent from the show since past few years and the reports on entertainment portals have suggested that makers are looking for a new face to be casted in the show for popular character of Dayaben’s. Meanwhile, continuing its popular run the show continues to feature amongst top five in the latest TRP tallies even during its thirteenth year on Indian Television.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma