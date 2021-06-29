Suhana reportedly aspires to work in Mumbai’s entertainment world after completing her academic endeavours. She is currently a student at the New York University (NYU). A theatre artist as well, Khan has featured in several theatre shows in the past. Suhana was also a part of the short film 'The Grey Part Of Blue'.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter keeps on sharing the highlights of her times and timelines from New York City, from where the 21-year-old is pursuing her higher studies. Suhana expressed her love for the cats in her recent Instagram post. Suhana Khan captioned herself as “cat lady”. The post was well-received amongst Suhana’s peers.

"You're the only cool cat lady," cousin Alia Chhiba wrote in her comment on Suhana Khan’s Instagram post. Suhana’s friend and peer from her background in the film industry, Maheep Kapoor dropped heart-eyed emojis in the comments section. Bhavana Pandey also left heart emojis on the post.

See the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Suhana Khan keeps on sharing the glimpses of her life and the time in New York City. Earlier, Suhana had also shared a library click on her Instagram page, calling it ‘cute’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Born in 2000, Suhana Khan is the second child of actor Shah Rukh Khan and producer-interior designer Gauri Khan. An alumnus of Mumbai’s Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Gauri was the captain of her school’s under-14 girl’s football team. Suhana reportedly aspires to work in Mumbai’s entertainment world after completing her academic endeavours. She is currently a student at the New York University (NYU). A theatre artist as well, Khan has featured in several theatre shows in the past. Suhana was also a part of the short film The Grey Part Of Blue.

SRK-Gauri’s daughter has been widely reported an internet sensation, who keeps her followers on toes by giving a sneak peek into her personal life and with her posts on Instagram. On her 21st birthday, amongst the most admirable qualities listed of Suhana’s Jagran English listen 21-year-old’s ability for befitting reply to haters as a trait which sets her apart from the rest of her peers.

