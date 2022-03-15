New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the ongoing debate over the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, 'The Kashmir Files' on Tuesday received endorsement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he asked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to watch the movie, saying such films should be made more often.

Appreciating the film, PM Modi also took a jibe at those criticising The Kashmir Files and said a campaign is allegedly being run by some people "to discredit it". He also said that "people who always raise the flag of freedom of expression are restless."

"Truth should be brought in the right form before the country. The truth prevailed in Kashmir Files," a BJP MP said, quoting PM Modi. "Torchbearers of freedom of expression have started a campaign to discredit the film. Whole ecosystem is active against the man who tried to present the truth. Instead of judging the film they are trying to stop people from watching the film."

The Prime Minister made the remarks during the Parliamentary party meet of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On Saturday, he had also met The Kashmir Files team, including producer Abhishek Agarwal, director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and actor Pallavi Joshi.

"I am so glad for you Abhishek Agarwal you have shown the courage to produce the most challenging truth of Bharat. The Kashmir Files screenings in USA proved the changing mood of the world in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi," Agnihotri, who has written and directed the movie, tweeted.

The Kashmir Files revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. Produced by Zee Studios, the film stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi.

The movie, which was released in theatres on March 11, has collected around Rs 43 crore so far. Several states ruled by the BJP - including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Haryana, have granted it tax free status.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma