From posing in bikini to dancing on Hrithik Roshan’s famous ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’ step, Alia Bhatt’s Maldives vacation insides are unmissable. Scroll down to know more

Alia Bhatt is having a blast at her Maldives vacay, where she has gone with her girl gang including her besties and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Be it the bikini pics or the groupfies with pals, the actress’ holiday updates are breaking the internet.

Recently, Alia on her social media account shared her swimwear photos where she was seen posing alongside the beach wearing a super-hot blue bikini. She teamed up her look with black shades and hoops. On her Instagram, she captioned the series of images saying, "Blue seas and a pisces."

Isn’t she looking oh-so-gorgeous? Well, wait till you see some more clicks.

Not just Alia, but her friends also uploaded some crazy pictures and boomerang videos of the group. The actress’s friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor posted some beach highlights from another day of their vacay where Alia can be seen donning a neon pink bikini with sun glasses.

Alia Bhatt was also seen shaking a leg on Hrithik Roshan’s famous ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ step in a boomerang video. Take a look

Meanwhile, Alia’s sister Shaheen too took to her social media handle and shared a selfie from the vacation.

On the workfront, Alia has quite a few projects in her kitty, one of them being Brahmastra. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and the actress has been starred opposite her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Meanwhile, talking about her other films, she has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Karan Johar’s Takht and SS Rajamouli's RRR lined up.

