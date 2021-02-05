New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: There’s never a dull day in Bigg Boss 14’s house especially when there are people like Rakhi Sawant. Yes, we are talking about ‘the’ drama queen who stirred yet another controversy after claiming that her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Awasthi cheated on her with a friend.

Rakhi was talking to Abhinav Shukla inside the house when she accused her former beau of cheating. Although we don’t know whether or not she is telling the truth as a lot of fans have still not come to terms with the actress’s husband Ritesh's existence. Many doubt that he is even real as his identity is kept under wraps.

Meanwhile, reacting to the cheating accusations, Abhishek Awasthi got candid with Times of India. He said, "I have no idea about this ‘friend’ that she mentioned on the show, who I was supposed to have had a fling with. Keeping aside my strong value system, I did not have the guts to cheat on her! Tell me, which girl will dare to date me when I am with Rakhi Sawant? There is no girl that brave! Rakhi claimed that she caught me red-handed on more than two occasions. Do you think a girl, who catches her boyfriend cheating on her, will forgive him instantly?”

Abhishek who is now married said that his wife is upset with him after coming across Rakhi’s claims. He further added, “My wife, Ankita, was very upset. She asked me why Rakhi brought up my name when I never talked about her or put her in a bad light. I had no answer to it. I am a married man and do not want to discuss my past or gossip about people associated with it. I have a lovely wife and have two families to answer to now, so it is not right when someone says distasteful things about you on national TV, especially when I have never badmouthed her. What Rakhi did was quite bad. I guess that’s how she is and this is how I am.”

Rakhi Sawant has been in news ever since she has entered the Bigg Boss 14 house. Be it hitting on Abhinav or picking up fights, the actress sure knows how to steal the limelight pretty well.

On the other hand, talking about the season 14, the high-voltage reality show is coming to an end and the grand finale is set to happen on Feb 21.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal