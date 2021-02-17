In a recent promo of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi can be seen crying for her husband Ritesh. While the netizens trolled her, celebs like Kamya Panjabi and Devoleena Bhattacharjee sent her love. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It’s no news that Rakhi Sawant is a drama queen and time again the actress/dancer has prove it with her stint as a contestant in Bigg Boss 14. She is one of the most happening contestants in the high-voltage reality show which is soon coming to the end in a few days.

Ahead of the finale, Rakhi again grabbed everyone’s attention when she bursted into tears while missing her hubby. Yes, in the latest promo of Bigg Boss 14 featured the actress crying on camera while holding a heart balloon for her husband Ritesh as she missed him.

While talking to the camera, Rakhi said, "We have never celebrated Valentine's Day together, but I genuinely feel for you. I thought you are my destiny but I do not know anymore. I hope we get together soon."

But seems like the video didn’t go down well with the Bigg Boss 14 fans and they chose to troll her. As soon as the promo was released, ‘irritated’ netizens started pouring in their reactions. One user wrote, “Again Drama”, while the other one said, “bhot irritation hone lag jata hai.”

Big boss is aurat ka daram dekh ker bhot bor ho chuke hai please jada isse mat dikhna bhot irritation hone lag jata hai aur contestant bhi hai isse kahi jada entertaing hai do not show this fake lady — Kavitaanant (@Kavitaanant1) February 16, 2021

We get irritating when rakhi i screen. How others in bb adjust her — praveen haridas ❤ (@praveenphp) February 16, 2021

Rakhi hubby is a big mystery... — HelloYL11 (@Yankeelama8) February 16, 2021

Pata nahi Rakhi Sawant ka koi surprise milega pati pati sun rahe per kahan hai pata nahin — Ruby Horlicks fan (@KimtiKesarwani) February 16, 2021

What kind of love is this?? Didn't she said that her husband is already married?Sorry but this husband thing sounds fake🙄 — Sas (@Sas35744145) February 16, 2021

However, some celebs and ex Bigg Boss contestants like Vikas Gupta, Kamya Panjabi and Devoleena Bhattacharjee empathised with her sent her some love.

Vikas wrote, "May You get all the Love you Deserve #RakhiSawant #BiggBoss14."

Kamya tweeted, "Winner chahe koi bhi bane.... BiggBoss Season 14 jaana jayega #RakhiSawant ke naam se kaha se le aati hai yeh itna entertainment #BB14 @ColorsTV @IAMREALRAKHI." In another tweet she wrote, “Rakhi jitni aasaani se hasaati hai waise hi rula bhi diya #BB14 @ColorsTV #RakhiSawant.”

Winner chahe koi bhi bane.... BiggBoss Season 14 jaana jayega #RakhiSawant ke naam se 😁 kaha se le aati hai yeh itna entertainment 😀😀😀 #BB14 @ColorsTV @IAMREALRAKHI — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) February 16, 2021

Rakhi jitni aasaani se hasaati hai waise hi rula bhi diya #BB14 @ColorsTV #RakhiSawant — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) February 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Devoleena Bhattacharjee also tweeted saying, "A big and a tight hug to you #RakhiSawant Red heart #BB14."

A big and a tight hug to you #RakhiSawant ❤️ #BB14 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) February 16, 2021

A few days ago, Rakhi said that she has never met her husband but he has been taking care of her mother’s medical needs.

