New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bhuj: The Pride of India’s trailer was released on Monday, a day after the makers unveiled its first teaser. Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha starrer film also features Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar. Film’s trailer depicts the part of 1971 India-Pakistan war where glory had to be won by sacrifices instead of sheer domination.

In its slightly above three-minute duration, Bhuj: The Pride of India’s trailer breathes patriotism and tries to put across the sheer bravery of not just Indian armed forces but also the common folks of the surrounding areas of Bhuj air base. The Indian Air Force’s Bhuj Air base was hit in Pakistani bombing and had to be rebuilt to ensure victory against Pakistan in the conflict that finally led to the liberation of East Pakistan into present-day Bangladesh.

The trailer gives you the brief glimpses of Ammy Virk, Pranita Subhash, Sharad Kelkar and Nora Fatehi as well. However, it's Ajay, Sanjay and Sonakshi who appear to be the leading nails connecting the defining threads of film's storyline. Ajay and Sanjay appear natural and barring the glaring discrepancies in terms of defence equipment, the acting superiority of the duo seems to be carrying the film well. That having mentioned, a lack of research in terms of defence equipment used by Indian armed forces during that time can be well spotted by defence enthusiasts of the time.

Watch | Bhuj: The Pride of India trailer

The film was 90 per cent complete in March 2020, just when the nationwide lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19 was put in place for the first time. The final schedule of the film was completed by the makers in March 2021.

Bhuj: The Pride of India will release on Disney + Hotstar on August 13. The makers have called it a tribute to Indian armed forces upon 50 years of India’s victory in 1971 conflict against Pakistan.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma