New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Former Playboy model and Baywatch star Pamela Anderson have tied-the-knot with her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst. According to reports, the duo got hitched last Christmas at the actress’s home. While talking to Daily Mail Pamela confirmed the news of her marriage and said, "I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago, this is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I've come full circle."

But what’s even surprising is that the actress made an announcement of quitting social media. Yes, Pamela shared her throwback picture on her Instagram handle and wrote:

“This will be my last post on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook… I’ve never been interested in social media… And now that Im settled into the life Im genuinely inspired by reading and being in nature… I am free… Thanks for the love… Blessings to you all… Lets hope you find the strength and inspiration to follow your purpose

and try not to be seduced by wasted time… Thats what THEY want and can use to make money…Control

over your brain…”

For the unversed, this is the sixth time Pamela has married. She tied-the-knot in January last year with movie mogul Jon Peters who according to The Hollywood Reporter, she dated over 30 years ago. However, her marriage couldn’t even work for a month and the couple decided to call it quits in just 12 days. In a statement, the Hollywood actress was quoted saying, “Jon is the original ‘bad boy’ of Hollywood - no one compares.”

Pamela and her controversial love life have always been under the radar of the fans. Her first marriage was with Tommy Lee in mid-90s. The duo have two kids Brandon Thomas Lee (24) and Dylan Jagger Lee (23). The couple parted ways in 1998. Apart from her marriage, Pamela was also rumoured to be dating Julian Assange, founder of Wikileaks who was also accused of rape in 2010.

