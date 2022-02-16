Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Famous Bollywood music composer and singer Alokesh Lahiri, who was popularly known as 'Bappi Lahiri', passed away on late Tuesday night at the CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai's Juhu due to multiple health issues, said a doctor treating him on Wednesday morning. He was 69-year-old.

In April last year, Lahiri had tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 infection and was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Though he was released a few days after after recovering from the infection, he was confined to full bed rest.

"Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told news agency PTI.

Soon after his death, several B-Town celebrities, politicians and fans paid tribute to the late actor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is saddened by the demise of Lahiri and offered condolences to his family and admirers.

"Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone," he tweeted.

Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah said he is pained to learn about the demise of Lahiri, adding that his death will leave a "big void in the world of Indian music." "Bappi Da will be remembered for his versatile singing and lively nature," Shah said.

Condoling his demise, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said he is saddened by the demise of Lahiri. "A legend rests in peace... My condolences to his family, fans and admirers. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also expressed on the demise of Lahiri and said he is "shocked" to hear the saddening news. "Can’t believe my next door neighbour is no more. Your music will always remain in our hearts. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Movie critic Taran Adarsh was also "shocked and saddened" about Lahiri's demise and paid condolences to his family members.

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, meanwhile, said "Bappi Da" will "be fondly remembered for his mesmerising musical compositions which are loved by people of all ages." "Sad news of the passing away of legendary musician of Bappi Lahiri ji... My condolences to the family. RIP Bappi Da," he tweeted.

Born on November 27, 1952, in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri, Lahiri was one of the most famous music composer and singers in the Bollywood and gave numerous hits like Chalte Chalte, Sharaabi, and Disco Dancer. His last Bollywood song was Bhankas for Baaghi 3 which was released in 2020.

Popularly known as 'Bappi Da', Lahiri had also tried his hands in politics and had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014 and contested the general elections that year from Srerampur Lok Sabha constituency. However, he had lost the elections.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma