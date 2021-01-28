Allu Arjun took to his Twitter handle to unveil the release date of the film. Read on to know more about this action thriller.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: South sensation Allu Arjun is all set to burst on silver screen once again with his next film ‘Pushpa’. The film is an action-thriller and will be hitting the theatres on August 13, near Independence Day.

The film will be released in Telugu,Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. It is written and directed by prominent director Sukumar.

Actor Allu Arjun shared the news of the film's release date on his Twitter platform. He shared a glimpse of his first look from the film and wrote, “#PUSHPA loading in theatres from 13th August 2021. Excited to meet you all in cinemas this year. Hoping to create the same magic one more time with dearest @aryasukku & @ThisIsDSP.”

Check out Allu Arjun’s tweet here:

#PUSHPA loading in theatres from 13th August 2021. Excited to meet you all in cinemas this year.Hoping to create the same magic one more time with dearest @aryasukku & @ThisIsDSP .@iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #PushpaOnAug13 pic.twitter.com/tH3E6OpVeo — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 28, 2021

Film analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted about the release date of the film on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “ALLU ARJUN: #PUSHPA ARRIVES ON INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND... #Pushpa - starring #AlluArjun and #RashmikaMandanna - to release on 13 Aug 2021 [#IndependenceDay weekend]... Directed by #Sukumar... Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. #PushpaOnAug13”

Check out Taran Adarsh’s tweet here:

The producers of ‘Pushpa’, Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar are hopeful that the audience will enjoy the film as it has a combination of great content and actors.

As per PTI, in a statement they said, “With the massive star power of Allu Arjun on our side, we are confident that the storyline will get more than its due. It is a gripping story and we've furthered our cause to bring the audiences fresh and impactful content with 'Pushpa'.”

The film also stars actors Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjay and Sunil in the key roles. It is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.

With Inputs from PTI.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal