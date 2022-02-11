Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who is busy promoting her much-anticipated film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', has occupied the trends chart since this morning. No, not for her film, but for her response when asked about her wedding to actor-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Alia and Ranbir have been dating since 2018 and if it wasn’t for the COVID pandemic, they would have been married – as revealed by Ranbir in a 2020 interview to film critic Rajeev Masand.

When reminded of Ranbir's response, Alia, in a recent interview to NDTV said, "I'm already married to him in my head. And, I think I've been married to him in my head for a long time. But, yeah, I think he's not wrong. I think definitely. But, everything happens for a reason. I feel like the timing of even when we get married, it’s all going to work out in all the right and beautiful way."

Alia and Ranbir's first public appearance together was during actress Sonam Kapoor's reception in Mumbai in May 2018. Her Instagram, too, is filled up with loved-up posts featuring the couple. Both of them are each other’s plus one at any party or family get-togethers.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt, 28, and Ranbir Kapoor, 39, will co-star opposite each other in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Meanwhile, Alia is prepping up for the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. The film hits the screens on 25th February 2022.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta