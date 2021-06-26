The details about the concept and storyline of the film have been kept secret so far. Other than the main star-cast and producer-directorial setup, not much is known about the film’s theme or setting till now.

Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After wrapping up the shoot of Netflix’s ‘Qala’, Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan will start shooting for filmmaker Shoojit Sircar’s yet-to-be-titled film. This will be Babil’s second appearance as a lead actor in a prominent mainstream film.



Rising Sun Pictures’ Ronnie Lahiri took to Instagram on Saturday to make the major announcement. Lahiri posted the pictures of Shoojit Sircar’s and Babil’s, in which the two seem to be working on the film and said: “Honoured to take forward your legacy Irrfan sir. Worked with a legend like you, And now Babil. If this is not Providence, what is?”

Other than Babil, the film also features actor Zayn Khan.



Babil too shared the news on Instagram. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Honoured to work with you legends.” Babil bracketed the statement of regret of not clicking picture with Zayn Khan. “(aye it’s a shame we didn’t take a picture together @zaynmarie),” he added.

Other than Shoojit Sircar’s next, Babil Khan has reportedly wrapped up the shooting of director Anvitaa Dutt’s Qala, which is likely to release on streaming platform Netflix later this year. Produced by Anushka Sharma-owned Clean Slate Filmz, Qala also stars ‘Bulbbul’-fame actress Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee.



Shoojit Sircar, too, is reportedly gearing up to release the biopic of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, which stars Vicky Kaushal in lead role. Sardar Udham Singh had shot dead Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of British India’s Punjab to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma