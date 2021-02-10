Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter account to share the tweets about Meryl Streep-Gal Gadot and Tom Cruise. The actress was brutally trolled by Twitterati post this. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After Hollywood sensations like Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot, Kangana Ranaut compared herself once again with Tom Cruise. Yes, the actress took to her Twitter account to claim that she can perform better action scenes than the famous actor.

Kangana wrote: “Ha ha ha bahut pareshaan hain librus,(liberals are disturbed) yeh Dekho renowned action director of Brave heart and many legendary Hollywood action films said I am better than Tom Cruise when it comes to action ...

Hahahahaha bechare librus aur tadpo. (suffer in pain, liberals)”

She even attached a report quoting her period film Manikarnika’s action director Nick Powell which said, "at times Kangana pulled off smoother stunts than Tom Cruise."

The ‘Queen’ actress grabbed the eyeballs just a day ago when she spoke about being better than the three-time-Academy-Award-winner Meryl Streep. Kangana even said that she can be as glamorous as Hollywood actor Gal Gadot.

Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/fnW3D20o6K — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

Anyone who is asking how many oscars I have can also ask how many national or Padma awards Meryl Streep has, answer is none, come out of your slave mentality. High time you all find some self respect and self worth. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

After coming across Kangana’s tweets, the netizens did what they are best at. Trolling. They started sharing memes and tweets on the ‘Mankarnika’ actress.

But this didn’t stop the ferocious actress to defend herself where she wrote, “I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride #Thalaivi #Dhaakad”,” tweeted the actor.

I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride #Thalaivi #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/0RXB1FcM43 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal