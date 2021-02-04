Abhishek Bachchan is turning 45 soon and here we are with 5 of his films that prove his versatile acting skills. Scroll down to read

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Abhishek Bachchan is ringing in his 45th birthday on Feb 5. And it’s been 21 years since he has made his acting debut with J.P. Dutta’s film Refugee. Well, yeah after making his first on-screen appearance as a lead opposite Kareena Kapoor, Junior B has come a long way. Right from working in films like ‘Kya Jadoo Mohabbat Hai’ to films like ‘Yuva’ his career graph has not been less than a roller coaster.

Gone are the days when viewers were a bit unhappy with his choice of films and it has been proved after Bachchan made his way in digital through projects like Breathe: Into The Shadows and Ludo. However, before this, Abhishek did rule the fans’ hearts with some of his gems out of which a few were highly underrated. Therefore, on Abhishek’s 55th birthday, we have listed down his top performances which showcase the actor’s versatility. Take a look:

LOC Kargil

Apart from Refugee, Jr. B worked in another J.P. Dutta-film LOC Kargil where he played the role of Lt. Vikram Batra. His performance won hearts and especially his last dialogue ‘Yeh Dil Maange More’. During the sequence of being attacked by the Pakistani army, he passes away on-screen which brought tears to everyone’s eyes as he couldn’t complete his last words.

Yuva

Needless to say, Abhishek Bachchan stole the limelight in this multi-starrer where he was cast opposite Ranu Mukerji. His performance as an aggressive goon, Lallan and his on-screen chemistry with his co-star was much appreciated by critics and his fans.

Guru

Yet another Mani Ratnam classic after Yuva, Guru gave Abhishek Bachchan one of the most loved films of his career. Here the actor played the role of a budding businessman who rises to success and becomes a business tycoon. His acting in Guru was well received by critics and some fans even pointed out the similarities between him and his father Amitabh Bachchan for the first time.

Bol Bachchan

This film proved that Abhishek Bachchan didn’t just limit himself to the serious and dramatic roles but also tried his hand in comedy. Pretending to play two roles in the film, Jr. B nailed both the parts which required him to be serious and funny at the same time.

Raavan

Abhishek Bachchan’s performance in Mani Ratnam’s Raavan was one of the bests of his career. His negative role was well appreciated by critics but the film couldn’t do very well at the box office.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal