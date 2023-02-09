Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani's Wedding Film Right Sold To THIS OTT Platform

The b-town much-adored couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recently tied the knot at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace in the attendance of close friends and family. The couple arrived in Delhi on Wednesday to host a grand reception for their closed ones.

Sid and Kiara'swedding had been the talk of the town since the rumours of them dating each other spread like a wildfire. Though the couple ditched to give pics to the paparazzi in their wedding attires, they have sold their wedding film to Amazon Prime.

According to Zoom, as the couple sold their wedding video rights to OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, Sidharth and Kiara, who are hosting their wedding reception tonight in Delhi won't be posing for photos tonight. The couple entered the venue, The Leela Palace, through a back door, and their staff will handle all the photography.

Ahead of their grand wedding in Jaisalmer, Amazon Prime Video shared an adorable video of the duo and wrote, "Yet another day of being hopelessly in love with them."

After tying the knot on Tuesday, Sidharth and Kiara took to their respective Instagram handles and posted a series of pictures that saw them donning beautiful bridal outfits. Kiara wrote, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

A day after their grand wedding at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace, the newlyweds made a striking appearance at the airport. Ditching the usual first spotting at the Mumbai airport, the newlyweds donned casual fits for their first public appearance post wedding. The pictures went viral on social media which saw the couple waving at the paparazzi, who were waiting for them outside the airport.

Later, in the evening, the duo were spotted in Delhi as they arrived to host their wedding reception. The couple looked adorable in red-coloured outfits.