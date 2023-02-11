Newlyweds Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Spotted At Delhi Airport; See Pics

A day after hosting a grand reception in Delhi, newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted at Delhi airport. A paparazzi account shared a video which saw the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress waiting for her husband at the airport, while Sidharth was spotted talking to a person.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Kiara kept it simple yet ethic for her airport appearance. She looked pretty in a yellow-coloured suit which she paired with matching dupatta and golden juttis.

(IMAGE: VIRAL BHAYANI)

Sidharth looked dapper in white-coloured jumper paired with black trousres and white sneakers. Take a look at the pictures below:

(IMAGE: VIRAL BHAYANI)

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married to each other in an intimate wedding ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The grand affair was attended by several B-town celebs including Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Ambanis and more.

The couple held their wedding reception in Delhi on February 9, and now they are all set for their Mumbai reception which is all set to take place on February 12.

On Friday, Kiara and Sidharth headed to their respective Instagram handles and shared a short clip from their wedding. The video saw the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress walking towards Sidharth Malhotra who was in teaser looking his bride. The clip also showed Kiara dancing and complementing Sidharth as he looked dapper in an ivory sherwani. Take a look: