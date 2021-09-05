Reportedly, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani jetted off to an unknown destination for their honeymoon. scroll down to see pics

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Newlywed couple Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani tied-knot in presence of their close family and friends. Months after tying the knot, the couple for the first time spotted in public together at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. Reportedly, the couple jetted off to an unknown destination for their honeymoon.

The couple looked uber cool dressed in casual wear. Rhea was wearing an all-black outfit paired with a denim jacket, white mask and pair of sunglasses. She let her hair loose and completed her look with black sneakers.

On the other hand, her husband, Karan complimented her in an olive green t-shirt, navy pants paired with a grey jacket. He completed his look with a black mask and white sneakers.

Anil Kapoor's younger daughter Rhea got married to her longtime boyfriend Karan on August 14 at her father's residence in Juhu. Sister of fashionista Sonam Kapoor is quite a private person and always dreamt of having a wedding in her house's living room.

After their secret wedding, the couple made it official by posting pictures of both the ceremony--wedding and reception. Taking to Instagram, Rhea also wrote a heart left a note for her dear hubby that read, “12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more. ?"

