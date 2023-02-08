  • News
Newlyweds Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Make First Public Appearance Post Wedding; See Pics

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on Feb 7, 2023. On Wednesday, the newlyweds made their first public appearance post wedding. Take a look at the pictures below:

By Swati Singh
Wed, 08 Feb 2023 04:51 PM IST
Minute Read
Sidharth and Kiara spotted at airport

A day after their grand wedding at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra made a striking appearance at the airport. Ditching the usual first spotting at the Mumbai airport, the newlyweds donned casual fits for their first public appearance post wedding. The pictures went viral on social media which saw the couple waving at the paparazzi, who were waiting for them outside the airport.

The pictures saw Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra posing hand in hand as they greet the paparazzi at the airport. The duo undoubtedly looked like a 'match made in heaven'.

Kiara looked pretty in an all-black outfit which she paired with a printed grey and black-coloured stole. She completed her look with pink-coloured footwear.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra looked dapper in a white t-shirt and blue pair of denim which he styled with a black leather jacket. He completed the whole look with black sneakers.

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress wore her 'wedding chooda' and vermilion in the forehead. Take a look:

 

Related Reads
