New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finallyy!!! The wait for us is over as, the newly married Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, have arrived in Mumbai after their said honeymoon on Tuesday. The couple was spotted at Mumbai Airport in co-ordinated outfits.

Katrina Kaif adorned a Pink Salwar Suit while Vicky Kaushal was donning beige pants and a shirt. Katrina was seen showing off her wedding accessories such as Chooda and Sindoor. The couple was glowing as they posed and waved to the paps outside the airport.

See the photos of the Couple here:

There was a heavy crowd outside the Mumbai airport on Tuesday as it was speculated earlier that Katrina and Vicky might land in Mumbai today from an undisclosed location.

The duo got married on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan and their wedding festivities started from December 7 at the same venue. They announced their wedding officially by sharing a planned Instagram post.

After the wedding pictures, the duo has been posting pictures from their Mehendi, Sangeet and other festivities.

Earlier today, the couple shared pictures from their Pre-wedding shoot in which they looked regal. In the pictures Vicky and Katrina adorned matching colour outfits, In one of the pictures, Vicky was seen giving Katrina a forehead kiss while in another one of the photos, Katrina was standing with some flowers in a custom made Sabyasachi outfit.

Posted By: Ashita Singh